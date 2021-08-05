India Water Purifier Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Industry Analysis, Market Share, Growth and Opportunities

Night vision goggles are electro-optical devices that enhance or amplify existing light instead of depending on its own light source. The image intensifiers capture ambient light and amplify it thousands of times by electronic means to display the battlefield to a soldier through a phosphor screen, for example, night vision goggles. The night vision goggles are sensitive to a broad spectrum of light, of the visible to infrared (invisible). Users are not seen overnight vision goggles, one should look at amplifies the electronic image on a phosphor screen. These goggles are generally worn by military and defense personnel, and allow the wearer to effectively see in the dark.