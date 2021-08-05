Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Set-Top Box Market: Future Scope, Size, Growth, Industry Top Companies Share, Outlook, and Forecast

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMARC Group's latest report, titled "Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global set top box market size reached a value of US$ 17.17 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness steady growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.50% during 2021-2026. A set-top box is a hardware device that is used to convert video content to analog or digital TV signals. These TV and internet data signals are received via cable and telephone connection that is decoded and then displayed on the TV screen. A set-top box consists of turners, system buses, decoders, graphic processors, storage devices, demultiplexers, and decryptors. It provides multiple channels, at the request of the viewers, along with access to pay-per-view and premium channels. It also enables users to record the programs in real-time and watch them later, as per their convenience.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Key Market#Imarc Group#Cagr#Analog#Os#The Government Of India#Ott#Toc List Of Figure#Technicolor Apple Inc#Google Inc#Skyworth Digital#Dtt#Porter#Menafn#Ips#Reportedtimes#Vnn Feed#Pr Wirein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Diabetes Management Software Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Demand By 2031, Fact.MR Report

The market for diabetes management software is predicted to grow at a high CAGR rate globally. It is expected to gain momentum owing to rising cases of diabetes, technological developments, awareness over treatment procedures, digitalization, increasing focus and spending on health and hygiene etc. Diabetes management softwares run on personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and other digital assistants to track, monitor and manage the level of diabetes.
Marketsatlantanews.net

On Airport Car Rental Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the on airport car rental market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the on airport car rental market is expected to reach $42.0 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.7%. In this market, economy car is the largest segment by vehicle type, whereas leisure is largest by traveler type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing air passenger traffic, rising disposable income, and construction of new airports.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Transformation In Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiserv, IBM, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Banking Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Banking Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Banking Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Energy Insurance Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Energy Insurance Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Energy Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

Latest survey on Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Blockchain in Supply Chain. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Blockchain in Supply Chain market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, T-Mining, DTCO, Deloitte, Primechain, Veem, Guardtime, BTL, Ripple, OpenXCell & Ripple.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Payments As A Service Global Market Study Reveal Explosive Growth Potential | Pineapple Payments, FIS, PayPal Holdings

The Global Payments As A Service(PaaS) Market study with 114+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Mastercard, Thales Group, Total System Services, Inc, Ingenico Group, Pineapple Payments, FIS, PayPal Holdings, Inc, Agilysys, Inc & Verifone.
Economyatlantanews.net

Military Sensors Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Military Sensors Market By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Munitions, Satellites), Application, Type, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. The military sensors market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increasing demand for battlespace awareness among defense forces, ongoing advancements in MEMS technology, increasing use of UAVs in modern warfare, and increasing focus on weapon system reliability are fueling the growth of the military sensors market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Smart Pillow Market To See Major Growth By 2026 | Thomson, ZEEQ, Wise Owl Outfitters

The latest update on Global Smart Pillow Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Smart Pillow, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 125 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are ThinkPillow, Hollander Sleep Products, Fabric & Fabric, HoboTraveler.com, Thomson, ZEEQ, Wise Owl Outfitters, Travel Smart, REM-Fit, PILPOC, Smart Storage, Smart And Cozy, Sunrise Smart Pillow, Freedom-Market, LILIYO & Conair.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Ad Server Market SWOT Analysis By Key Players Google, AdButler, Adzerk

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Ad Server Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ad Server market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Fall Management Market is Going to Boom with Alimed, Curbell, Deroyal, Medline

The latest study released on the Global Fall Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Fall Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Night-vision Goggles Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Orpha, FLIR Systems, Bharat Electronics, Yukon Advanced Optics

Night vision goggles are electro-optical devices that enhance or amplify existing light instead of depending on its own light source. The image intensifiers capture ambient light and amplify it thousands of times by electronic means to display the battlefield to a soldier through a phosphor screen, for example, night vision goggles. The night vision goggles are sensitive to a broad spectrum of light, of the visible to infrared (invisible). Users are not seen overnight vision goggles, one should look at amplifies the electronic image on a phosphor screen. These goggles are generally worn by military and defense personnel, and allow the wearer to effectively see in the dark.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Intelligent City Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | TCS, Infosys, Daintree Networks

The Global Intelligent City Market study with 116+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are JP Morgan Chase, Honeywell, CAP Gemini, SST Inc., TCS, Infosys, Daintree Networks, Siemens, Current, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, ABB Group, Danaher, General Electric, Tridium, Cisco Systems, Intel, IBM Corp. & Accenture.
Marketsatlantanews.net

IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Rental Business Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Americold, Hoyer Group, Precision IBC

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Rental Business Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Rental Business market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Global DSM Software Market Rising Trends, Industry Analysis and Demands 2021 to 2027

Global DSM Software Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 just released a report on the MarketQuest.biz. It presents a comprehensive and detailed report on the current situation, focusing on the fundamental factors, market strategies, and key players’ successful development. Research helps decision-makers and business professionals make effective strategic choices. It provides an objective and in-depth assessment of the existing patterns, drivers, obstacles, limitations, developments, opportunities / high growth areas that will help stakeholders make strategic decisions based on current and future market trends.
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Connected Aircraft Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Lonza, Vertellus, DSM

Connected Aircraft Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Lonza, Vertellus, DSM. AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Connected Aircraft Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Connected Aircraft market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy