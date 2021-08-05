VEHLA’s Founder Reveals How Her Eyewear Brand Went Viral Overnight

When it comes to beauty, there's no shortage of viral trends bustling about online—especially when it comes to dewy and glowing skin. Remember glass skin? If you're as beauty obsessed as we are, you've likely seen the glazed look, also known as the *glazed donut* trend that has swept the internet over the last year. The glazed look starts with the skin and finishes with creamy makeup products for a healthy glow, an illuminating sheen, and supple skin that's seemingly poreless and smooth. The look is less about specialized technique, and instead relies on a healthy dose of good skin-care habits, like serum layering and rich moisturizers, and blendable products. While the method seems easy enough, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek, whose clients include Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Steinfeld, to name a few.