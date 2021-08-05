Intelligent Video Analytics Market To See Stunning Growth | NICE Systems, VideoIQ, ObjectVideo Labs
The Latest Released Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IronYun, NICE Systems, VideoIQ, ObjectVideo Labs, Securiton, Honeywell Security, IntelliVision, Aventura Technologies, Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control, Bosch Security Systems, IBM, Viseum International, Global Networks, PRO-VIGIL & Agent Video Intelligence.www.atlantanews.net
