Tinashe has always been considered royalty in the alt-R&B scene. From her 2014 breakthrough song ‘2 On’, she was seen as the perfect amalgamation of R&B and hip-hop, with a charming tomboy look to boot. On her fourth record, 2019’s eclectic ‘Songs For You’, she showed that she can do almost anything. Now, her fifth album – and her second as an independent artist since being released from RCA – furthers the 28-year-old’s narrative of being whatever she wants to be musically.