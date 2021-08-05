Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue

By COLLEEN BARRY
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

MILAN — (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer.

A U.S. district court in New York on Monday threw out a suit seeking to lift Italy's immunity brought by the Safani Gallery, which paid $152,625 in 2017 for the sculpture depicting the head of Alexander the Great dating Augustan Age of 300 B.C.

The judge rebuffed several attempts by the gallery to argue that Italy’s behavior had forfeited its protection under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

The case pits Italy's patrimony law, designed to protect its considerable cultural heritage, against Safani's claims of being a just and bona fide buyer of a statue that had long been on the art market.

The statue remains in the possession of the Manhattan district attorney's office, which seized it in February 2018 after an Italian cultural official spotted the gallery's listing and Italy claimed it had been stolen.

Italy’s art squad, a section of the paramilitary carabinieri dedicated to protecting Italy’s cultural heritage, declined to comment on the case. The Culture Ministry also did not respond to requests for comment.

Leila Amineddoleh, who represented Italy, said the ruling sends a strong message to auction houses and dealers who want to weaken sovereign countries' attempts to reclaim cultural patrimony that finds its way onto the art market.

She said it was the third case in recent years that involved dealers attempting to sue foreign governments for communicating about suspicious items. "All three have been dismissed,'' she said.

In its suit, the Safani Gallery claimed to have investigated the head’s provenance, “and came to believe that the head was neither stolen property nor otherwise subject to another’s claim of rightful ownership.”

David Schoen, who represents the Safani Gallery, said that his client is a “bona fide, good-faith purchaser" and that the district attorney's office had said in a court document that the gallery's “due diligence serves as a model.”

Schoen said Italy previously had never made any claim that the piece had been stolen, noting that the statue “had been widely advertised and displayed for decades at fairs and auctions attended by Italian authorities.”

The lawyer said he will submit an amended complaint, and if necessary appeal.

Schoen said that Italy, by claiming the statue had been stolen and seeking its return through U.S. law enforcement, was avoiding going to court to determine “who owns lawful title to the piece.”

“That should trouble every honest American citizen — dealer or collector — based on the facts of this case,” he said.

If Italy was determined to be the owner in a court case, then the Safani Gallery would be entitled to just compensation under international conventions, Schoen said.

According to a court filing, the marble antiquity was unearthed at the Roman Forum during a state-sponsored excavation and moved to the Antiquarium Forense museum before being listed as lost in 1960.

At issue in the case is the date of excavation — whether it was before Italy's patrimony law protecting cultural heritage was enacted and applied, or after.

The gallery’s suit argued, in part, that the district attorney’s office in seizing the statue was acting as Italy’s agent, which would have forfeited Italy's immunity as it acted without proof the statue was stolen. But the court said there was no evidence Italy “controlled the actions of the DA’s office.”

“Indeed, Italy’s relationship to the DA’s office is analogous to someone who reports a crime, or that something was stolen from them,’’ the judge wrote.

In a similar suit, Amineddoleh also represented Greece, which was sued by Sotheby’s after it asked the auction house to withdraw an 8th century Corinthian bronze horse from an auction where it was valued at up to $250,000. Sotheby’s claimed Greece was acting as a commercial entity by trying to stop the sale and thus not protected from lawsuits.

Greece lost in 2019, but won on appeal.

“An appeals court said no, Greece was acting in furtherance of its patrimony law,” Amineddoleh said, referring to a law to protect its antiquities from being stolen and trafficked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
65K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Auction#Manhattan#Antiquities#Milan#Ap#Italian#Carabinieri#The Culture Ministry#The Safani Gallery#American#The Roman Forum#Da#Sotheby#Corinthian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
TennisHuron Daily Tribune

Italy wins rematch with US in men's Olympic water polo

TOKYO (AP) — Francesco Di Fulvio and Italy won the 2019 world championship in men's water polo, establishing themselves as gold medal contenders for the Olympics. Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived. A year after the Games were supposed to occur, Di Fulvio sees a wide-open competition in Tokyo. “We are...
PhotographyGreenwichTime

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 30 – Aug. 5, 2021. From multiple wildfires in Greece and Turkey, to dancing outdoors after months of COVID-19 restrictions in France and a crash at the Hungary Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?

A new shadow looms over Cypriot politics. Not much is known about the country’s far right, but Elam’s recent gains in the May 2021 general election put the party on the map for good. Elam originally started in 2008 as a sub-division of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn but ended up splitting off and changing its name to National People’s Front (ELAM), apparently for legal reasons.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,845 new cases

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,845 from 3,190. On Monday the ministry data from the Lazio region around Rome were incomplete due to a hacker...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

French court approves COVID-19 health pass to go into effect Monday

A French constitutional court ruled in favor of the government requiring COVID-19 health passes for citizens attempting to enter restaurants, bars and other venues. The Constitutional Council ruled Thursday the passes were legal for trains, restaurants, bars and other venues, The Associated Press reported. Passes can even be required for hospitals in some instances.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
SportsRepublic

Olympics Latest: Italy wins gold in lightweight sculls

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Italy’s Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini have surged over the final 50 meters to snatch the gold medal in the women’s lightweight double sculls. The Dutch...
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Thousands flee fires in Greece, Turkey; some rescued by sea

DROSOPIGI, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
PhotographyUS News and World Report

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

July 28 – Aug. 5, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. Political Cartoons. AP Images...
PhotographyMiddletown Press

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

West African court to rule on Venezuelan's extradition to US

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A protracted legal battle over the extradition from Cape Verde to the United States of a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro comes to a head next week. The West African country’s Constitutional Court is due to rule on the case August 13. Alex Saab was arrested in the former Portuguese colony last June. He was detained when his jet made a refueling stop on the small island chain. Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges. Saab and fought extradition, claiming diplomatic immunity and arguing that the case against him has a political motive.
SportsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Olympic Latest: US women win 1st gold in volleyball

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets. The U.S. had won silver...
Washington StateCumberland Times-News

Today in History

In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium. In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared. In...
SportsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Olympic Latest: On-track cycling official stretchered off

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. An on-track official has been removed from the track inside the Izu Velodrome on a stretcher after he was knocked over by a rider during a massive crash near the end of the scratch race in the women’s omnium.
SportsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Olympic Latest: Coe says questions inevitable about Jacobs

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says it’s “inevitable” that questions will be asked about the integrity of breakthrough track and field results at the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy