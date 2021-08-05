Fulton County reinstates mask mandate for all county buildings

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you need to take care of any business inside a Fulton County government building, you’ll need to grab a face mask.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor areas of county buildings.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone that comes into this building and all Fulton County buildings,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts. “It is vital that this mask mandate be for those who are vaccinated as well as unvaccinated individuals especially since we all are still facing the threat of a contagious pandemic now known as the Delta variant.”

The mandate includes both employees and those visiting the buildings, whether they are vaccinated against the virus or not.

Officials say the reinstated mandate comes as COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise.

They also add that 515,000 doses of the vaccine have been given out in Fulton County.

Senior centers in the county are also pausing pause their reopening plan because of the rise in cases.

