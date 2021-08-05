Discover One Of The Greatest Seaside Escape In Europe On The Athenian Riviera

These islands were once Greece's best-kept secrets...until now. Lose the cell phone, drop the tablet, pack a towel, your favorite swimsuit, some sunblock, and a great book. It’s time to disconnect: Prepare to go barefoot in paradise. Peaceful, remote, and barely on the map, these 10 Greek islands are perfect for those of you who just want to get lost. Everyone’s heard about the wild parties on Mykonos and the spectacular sunsets of Santorini. And yes, we’ve all got a soft spot for Zakynthos and its powder-soft sandy beaches. But with 6,000 islands to choose from, why not go under the radar in Greece?