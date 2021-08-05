Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Leslie's

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.