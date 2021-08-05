Cancel
Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Leslie's

investing.com
 3 days ago

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Leslie's on Sunday, setting a price target of $35, which is approximately 43.74% above the present share price of $24.35. Benedict expects Leslie's to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...

www.investing.com

Economyinvesting.com

Maxim Group Stick to Their Buy Rating for New York Mortgage Trust

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on New York Mortgage (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trust on Friday, setting a price target of $5, which is approximately 15.74% above the present share price of $4.32. Diana expects New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Euronav NV

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Nygard maintained a Buy rating on Euronav (NYSE:EURN) NV on Friday, setting a price target of EUR12, which is approximately 74.70% above the present share price of $8.08. Nygard expects Euronav NV to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.35 for the third quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for BNP Paribas SA

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) SA on Friday, setting a price target of EUR60.1, which is approximately 122.65% above the present share price of $31.75. Maria Benassi expects BNP Paribas SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $400,700.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Maxim Group Stick to Their Buy Rating for Northwest Natural Gas

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Northwest Natural Gas on Friday, setting a price target of $74, which is approximately 38.50% above the present share price of $53.43. Sullivan expects Northwest Natural Gas to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the third quarter of...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for American Eagle

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle on Thursday, setting a price target of $46, which is approximately 37.07% above the present share price of $33.56. Yih expects American Eagle to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Marketsinvesting.com

Maxim Group Stick to Their Buy Rating for South Jersey Industries

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) on Friday, setting a price target of $32, which is approximately 26.33% above the present share price of $25.33. Sullivan expects South Jersey Industries to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “. A number of other research firms also recently issued...
Retailinvesting.com

Stifel Nicolaus Stick to Their Buy Rating for Papa John's International

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher O`Cull reiterated a Buy rating on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Thursday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 21.58% above the present share price of $115.15. O`Cull expects Papa John's International to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the third quarter...
Retailinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Floor & Decor Holdings

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings on Thursday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 11.52% above the present share price of $125.54. Fadem expects Floor & Decor Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Stifel Nicolaus Stick to Their Hold Rating for Expedia

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday, setting a price target of $160, which is approximately 1.05% below the present share price of $161.69. Devitt expects Expedia to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$4.17 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Sell Rating for Moderna

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Geoff Meacham reiterated a Sell rating on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) on Thursday, setting a price target of $115, which is approximately 72.37% below the present share price of $416.26. Meacham expects Moderna to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Delek US Holdings

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $18, which is approximately 7.78% above the present share price of $16.7. Chen expects Delek US Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.34 for the third quarter...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Kendra Krugman Sells 2,800 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marketsinvesting.com

Susquehanna Stick to Their Buy Rating for Western Digital

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital on Wednesday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 111.67% above the present share price of $66.14. Hosseini expects Western Digital to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Discovery

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Discovery on Tuesday, setting a price target of $34, which is approximately 24.50% above the present share price of $27.31. Swinburne expects Discovery to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Marketsinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Oilfield Services

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Connor Lynagh maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $15.5, which is approximately 56.09% above the present share price of $9.93. Lynagh expects Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.29 for the third...
Marketsinvesting.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Marriott International

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $145, which is approximately 0.09% above the present share price of $144.87. Klein expects Marriott International to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03 for the third quarter of 2021.

