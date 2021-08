Keir Starmer will meet his party face to face in Brighton in September for the first time since it elected him leader 15 months ago. This year, the party’s annual conference looks as if it is going to go ahead in person: crowds, speeches, votes and all.It will be a critical encounter. The party’s members usually become disillusioned with their leaders over time, but in Starmer’s case it has happened already. A poll of Labour members last month found that a bare majority – 55 per cent – thought he was doing a good job, and 69 per cent of...