Toronto FC hosts New York City FC after 3 straight home draws

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

New York City FC (8-5-3) vs. Toronto FC (3-9-5) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC plays New York City FC after playing to a draw in three straight home games. Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Talles Magno
Person
Ayo Akinola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Home Games#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
