Ezcorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share. The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $174...

