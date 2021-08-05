Ezcorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TSE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90.