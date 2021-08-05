Cancel
Music

Childish Gambino: ‘Stay High’

kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Stay High” won Brittany Howard a Grammy for Best Rock Song and spent weeks on the charts. Just when you thought the track couldn’t get any better, Childish Gambino steps in with a resonant take from the remix album “Jaime Reimagined,” due out on vinyl in September.

www.kcrw.com

Childish Gambino
Brittany Howard
Deadline

