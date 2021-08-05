MinisForum AMD EliteMini HX90 and Intel EliteMini TL50 mini PC systems

LPDDR4 12GB (On Board) 2×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) “The EliteMini HX90 mini PC offers AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 8 Cores 16 Threads. The base clock 3.3 GHz and Max Boost Clock up to 4.6 GHz (Turbo). The chip is manufactured on the modern 7 nm TSMC process. The “X” in the name indicates the overclocking capabilities of the CPU. The PC body is made from carbon fibre materials with grain designs on the surface, looks modern and agile. The main structural parts of the HX90 and the black part of the fuselage are injection molded with carbon fiber composite materials. As a high-performance and recyclable new material, Carbon fiber is not only rich in texture and delicate in hand, but also has very high strength, have good thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance.Which will be your “sturdy gaming hardware”.”