Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo profit falls as Switch sales fade

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTd3F_0bINbO6I00
The Nintendo logo is displayed at the Nintendo Tokyo store, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Thursday that sales of its Switch console fell 12% in the April-June quarter, in a sign that demand for the hit device may be fading in its fifth year on the market.

Investors are watching gaming firms closely for signs of a tail off in the sales boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nintendo is highly dependent on the cyclical console business, with devices traditionally peaking around the fifth year.

Sony Corp (6758.T) said on Wednesday sales of its new PlayStation 5 were robust, helping it post a record profit during the quarter.

Nintendo, which saw sales of Switch Lite units more than halve to 1.14 million, maintained its full-year Switch hardware forecast at 25.5 million units. It sold 4.45 million units of its Switch console, including the Lite, in the latest quarter.

The Kyoto-based games maker is hoping to revive Switch sales momentum with a new $349.99 Nintendo Switch OLED model launching on Oct. 8. It is also relying on a pipeline of popular games including "WarioWare: Get It Together" and remakes of Pokemon titles, to boost earnings.

The creator of Super Mario and Animal Crossing posted a 17% fall in first-quarter operating profit to 119.8 billion yen ($1.09 billion), missing the forecast of 129.3 billion yen by nine analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It stuck with its full-year profit forecast of 500 billion yen, lower than an average prediction for 623.5 billion yen from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 109.6200 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Nintendo Co Ltd#Sony Corp Lrb 6758#Super Mario And#Animal Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba returns to Q1 profit, in line with estimates

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating profit that was in line with analyst estimates, helped by cost cuts and a recovery from a pandemic-driven hit to demand. The Japanese conglomerate, which is conducting a strategic review, posted an operating profit of 14.53...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Toshiba Turns To Profit In Q1 On Higher Sales; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Thursday that its first -quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 18 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 11.35 billion yen. Consolidated segment operating income was 14.53 billion yen, compared to loss of 12.64 billion yen last year. Net sales for...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Toshiba Returns to Q1 Profit on Demand for Automotive Chips

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it swung back to profit in the first quarter, as sales of automotive chips and hard disk drives recover from a pandemic-driven slump in demand. The scandal-hit Japanese conglomerate also said it has been working on the selection of candidates for a...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Japan steelmakers set for sharp profit recovery as global demand surges

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmakers are on track for a V-shaped annual profit recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, as solid global demand boosts prices while higher prices of iron ore and coking coal drive hefty inventory appraisal gains. Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, JFE Holdings, on Thursday nearly doubled its...
Video GamesGematsu

Famitsu Sales: 8/2/21 – 8/8/21

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of August 2, 2021 to August 8, 2021. On the hardware side, the Switch family sold 72,773 units, the PlayStation 5 family sold 13,530 units, the Xbox Series family sold 1,069 units, and the PlayStation 4 family sold 1,439 units. Next-generation consoles continue to face stock issues.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

[Japan, Taiwan, S. Korea] Famitsu and Media Create sales for Week 32, 2021 (August 02 – August 08)

Here’s the latest sales reports from Famitsu and Media Create, with Hardware and Software sales for Week 32, 2021 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea!. This week was quite uneventful for the Japanese video games market, with not a single entry in the Top 10 Software, and barely 15 000 units sold for the best-selling game. This lack of new releases and the overall languidness of Software sales have allowed Minecraft to grab the first spot, over 3 years after its launch back in 2018. It sold 14 912 additional units this week (+7%), which brings total sales to over 2.1 million units (2 102 413 units to be precise).
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through July 31 - Sales

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Marketswibqam.com

Lenovo Q1 profit more than doubles, beats expectations

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Wednesday a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter profit, helped by continued robust work-from-home demand spurred by COVID-19 curbs. Profit for the quarter ended June 30 jumped to $466 million, versus $213 million in the same...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Japan's SoftBank reports 39% fall in Q1 net profit

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 39% fall in first-quarter net profit, even as Vision Fund returns were boosted by listings during the period. April-June profit was 762 billion yen ($6.9 billion). That compared with profit of 1.3 trillion yen in the same...
Marketsfroggyweb.com

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund unit on Tuesday posted a 236 billion yen ($2.14 billion) profit in the first quarter after gains from listing portfolio companies were offset by falling shares in firms like e-retailer Coupang Inc. The Japanese conglomerate posted record annual profit in May with executives...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Infographic: Nintendo Switch Surpasses PS3 And Xbox 360 In Lifetime Sales

While the latest generation of video game consoles, Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, remain notoriously hard to find nine months after their respective launches in November 2020, Nintendo is seizing its opportunity as the industry's not so dark horse. Ever since the pandemic hit in March 2020, the company's flagship console, the Nintendo Switch, has been selling like hotcakes, putting it on track to become the most successful home console ever in Nintendo's long history of hits and misses.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Nintendo Switch’s Lifetime Sales Exceed Those of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Nintendo Switch’s Lifetime Sales Exceed Those of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. While Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X remain infamously difficult to find nine months after their respective November 2020 launches, Nintendo is grabbing its moment as the industry’s not-so-dark horse. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the company’s flagship platform, the Nintendo Switch, has been flying off the shelves, putting it on track to become the most successful home console in the company’s lengthy history of hits and misses.
Video GamesGamasutra

Net sales and profits down at Nintendo because Animal Crossing set the bar too high

There's an Animal Crossing-shaped hole in Nintendo's latest fiscal report. The endearing island life simulator burst onto the scene when it launched towards the end of March last year, partly because it was the latest installment in an immensely popular franchise, and partly because the pandemic meant the entire world had nothing better to do than throw themselves at the mercy of Tom Nook's dubious mortgage schemes.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nintendo Switch Reaches Historic Sales Numbers with 86.7 Million Units Shipped

Nintendo has just announced its quarterly financial results, revealing that the Nintendo Switch sales numbers are now over 86.7 million units as of June, racing towards the PS3’s lifetime shipments. The beloved Nintendo Switch has gained huge popularity for offering both options of being a handheld console and a stationary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy