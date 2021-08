Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Featherweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Duke Ragan of the United States reacts after loosing his final fight against Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian Albert Batyrgaziev beat Duke Ragan of the United States to win the gold medal in the men's featherweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Ragan took the silver medal while Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba and Samuel Takyi of Ghana both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

