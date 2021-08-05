Cancel
Bristol County, RI

Flash Flood Watch issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Through this afternoon. * Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to bring locally heavy rain to Rhode Island and portions of eastern Massachusetts through late this afternoon. Up to an additional one and a half inches of rain is forecast through this afternoon, with total rainfall ranging between 2 to 3 inches. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that experience persistent heavy rains. * Heavy rainfall may cause street flooding in urban areas and in low-lying and poor drainage areas. It may also result in rapid rises on small streams and creeks.

alerts.weather.gov

