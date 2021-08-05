Cancel
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 01:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 03:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin Significant Weather Advisory An area of thunderstorms was moving south through central and western Luna County early this morning. These storms have had a history of producing strong outflow winds. Residents and motorists in south central and southwestern Luna County could see strong outflow wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, as the storms approach and then brief heavy rains as the storms pass through. The winds will quickly slow once the thunderstorms have passed by.

alerts.weather.gov

