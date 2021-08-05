Hokies ready for season opener against North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech's 27 year bowl streak came to an end last season, after the team finished 5-6, and turned down a bowl game invitation. However, the 2020 season did end on a high note, as the Hokies dominated in state rival Virginia. Now the Hokies are looking to use that momentum going into the start of the 2021 season when they kick off the year against Coastal division favorite North Carolina at Lane Stadium.