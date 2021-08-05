Cancel
Business

TripleLift Expands Global Footprint With New Business Operations In Asia Pacific

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ad tech innovator taps The Trade Desk’s Henry Shelley to lead APAC region. TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced an expansion in their Asia Pacific (APAC) operations with Henry Shelley appointed as Managing Director, based in Singapore. Fueling TripleLift’s expansion in APAC is its success in Australia, where the company works with 70% of the top 50 comScore publishers.

Vivek Sharma
Singapore
