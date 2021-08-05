TripleLift Expands Global Footprint With New Business Operations In Asia Pacific

Danish containership giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has acquired U.S. e-commerce fulfillment and parcel delivery company Visible SCM for $838 million. The deal closed August 2, company leaders said. Salt Lake City-based Visible SCM operates nine fulfillment centers in the United States, handling business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) fulfillment and parcel delivery to customers across the country. “We have set out to build strong e-commerce logistics capabilities that complement our existing end-to-end supply chain offering. Visible SCM’s operating model and value proposition will strengthen our customers’ e-commerce logistics, enabling them to sell through any sales channel, deliver in any way, and manage their supply chains seamlessly,” Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk Ocean & Logistics, said in a statement. “While our customers trust us with a wide part of their supply chain, this acquisition will contribute to an even better end-to-end experience by providing more key e-commerce capabilities. The new supply chain architecture allows more of our small and medium-sized customers to tap into the growth driven by the increased online consumer shopping.” Maersk also announced plans to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V. (B2C Europe) a Dutch business-to-consumer logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe . B2C Europe serves retailers, brands, and logistics operators, with a focus on cross-border deliveries. The acquisition will allow Maersk to offer Europe-wide last-mile rates to customers through one simplified interface and with full control and visibility on all parcel deliveries. The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.