Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez matches career high for homers

Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez discussed matching his career high with his 27th home run of the season. Perez still has 56 games remaining. He spoke to reporters from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on August 5, 2021.

