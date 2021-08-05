Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez matches career high for homers

Lynch (1-2) allowed five hits over eight scoreless innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Tigers. Making his first big-league start since May, Lynch completely dominated Detroit in his first MLB win. He allowed just one extra-base hit, and the only real threat he faced was a two-out situation in the second inning with runners on second and third. The rookie southpaw lasted just eight combined innings in three starts before Sunday's outing, and he still owns an unsightly 7.88 ERA. Lynch should get another look in the rotation after finally flashing the stuff that made him one of baseball's top pitching prospects.