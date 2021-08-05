Overnight Family Campout at Lake Katherine
Lake Katherine invites you to their overnight family campout in the Childrens' Forest under the stars. Check-in: August 6, 6:00PM Check-out: August 7, 9:00AM Included: A dinner kit and light breakfast Nature-based evening activities Port-o-potty, hand washing station, and hand sanitizer 15ft x 15ft sites spaced 6 ft apart Price per camp site: $70 for family of 4; Additional person $5 per camp site Must bring your own tent, sleeping bags, snacks, water, and other gear. Must call to register! Space is limited. 708-361-1873.palosheights.org
