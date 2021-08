SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants hit five home runs, including four off Astros ace Zack Greinke, and beat Houston 8-6 in an interleague matchup of division leaders. Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski added a later shot to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins. Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for the Giants. Aledmys Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in manager Dusty Baker’s return after serving a one-game suspension. The Giants lead the NL with 156 home runs, but had gone a season-high four games without one before Solano’s two-out drive in the second.