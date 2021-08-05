Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kenny Stadelman, We’ve Got Your Back! at Red Star Live in Brandon

musicfestnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Stadelman, We’ve Got Your Back! at Red Star Live in Brandon. It was a simply magnificent day at Red Star Live in Brandon (Sunday, July 18) for the Tampa Bay edition of the Kenny Stadelman, We’ve Got Your Back! benefit (with a matching event in Jacksonville). The location was ideal, Tina and Adrian Praino were brilliant in their planning and execution of the event, many volunteers worked to make the day a treat, dozens upon dozens of musicians donated their time, hugs were in abundance, children scampered everywhere, and fabulous music was in the air. Most of all, Kenny and Kimmie Stadelman were there to greet and thank everyone for their participation.

musicfestnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Donnelly
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Red Star Live#Reality#Cope Stew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up on His ‘Frustration’ and ‘Anger’ When Cote de Pablo Left Show in Season 11

It’s not uncommon for a show’s characters to leave as the seasons go by. In fact, many long-running television shows tend to see major cast changes over the years. Sometimes, a character leaves in order to further a storyline. Other times, a character exits because the actor portraying them is ready for a new opportunity. However, some exits, such as Cote de Pablo’s exit from “NCIS” can leave the audiences – and costars – wondering what, exactly led to the change.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
Celebritiesthespun.com

Paige Spiranac Looks Back On Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Experience

Paige Spiranac has become one of the biggest names in golf on social media. The former collegiate golfer played professionally for a short period, before turning her attention to the media world. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is now one of the sport’s...
CelebritiesApartment Therapy

Tia Mowry’s All-Black Pantry Packs a Dramatic Punch

When it comes to kitchens, most designers and homeowners gravitate toward light and bright colors to create a warm, welcoming space. However, in recent years, many people have opted to take a walk on the darker side of kitchen color, opting for navy blue cabinetry, honed black countertops, and even dark cabinet pulls and knobs. Now, Tia Mowry is making a serious case for the all-black pantry.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Shania Twain looked like a total knockout in a new photo she shared to plug her radio show on Apple Music. The country superstar wowed her fans rocking a pair of over-the-knee leather boots and a leopard print coat. In the black and white snap, Shania can be seen sprawled...
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Shows Off Awesome New ‘Buck Truck’ F-150: ‘We’ve Come a Long Way Since the Model T’

If you thought your hunting truck was cool, just wait till you check out Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson’s new “Buck Truck.”. Jase Robertson, of course, is yet another member of the Duck Dynasty family. They rose to fame on the show, which aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. Robertson is also the COO of the business Duck Commander. But above all, he is all about family and faith (like the rest of the Duck Dynasty crew). He lives in West Monroe, Louisiana with his wife, Missy, and their four kids: Reed, Cole, Carina, and Mia Robertson. He is also a co-host of the Unashamed podcast with Phil and Al Robertson.
Podcastappenmedia.com

Podcast: We've got the senior year blues.

Caddy and Donna have another youngling entering the last year of high school and the emotions are running wild today. We’ve got advice for all the parents out there on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act Podcast. Taco Bell provides Donna with some hand-crafted experiences, both good and bad. We’re...
MusicPaste Magazine

Newport Folk Festival Is Back, and We've Got the Photos to Prove It

The Newport Folk Festival has returned with a weeklong special celebration called Folk On. Sunday’s highlight was an evening of black female artists curated by singer, songwriter, poet and activist Allison Russell. With extraordinary love and enthusiasm, she introduced one phenomenal artist after another to the Newport crowd. The biggest headlines were Brandi Carlile and the legendary Chaka Khan joining the stage, but the performance of the night may have been Celisse, who sang a dynamite version of “Eyes on the Prize,” beginning a capella and channeling Aretha Franklin before transforming the song into a rowdy, Chuck Berry-esque romp. I can’t imagine I’ll see a better performance all festival.
San Diego, CAPosted by
American Songwriter

Jelani Aryeh Releases ‘I’ve Got Some Living To Do’ with R&B and Alternative Rock Flair

Jelani Aryeh, a 21-year-old artist with R&B, pop, and alternative rock influences, has dropped his new album I’ve Got Some Living To Do, out now (July 30). On the album, Aryeh switches between addressing the difficulties of the past year and expressing sonically pleasing escapism. The craft behind Aryeh’s voice and lyrics show immense emotional depth, capturing the singer’s wisdom beyond his years. Additionally, the combination of his R&B background infused with the sounds of his indie-rock inspirations creates work unique to Aryeh’s evolution.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Jelani Aryeh on His Cohesive, Guitar-Driven Vision for “I’ve Got Some Living to Do”

It almost seems silly the way we try to siphon something as fluid and free-ranging as music into tiny, secure boxes these days. Assigning strict genres has always been futile, but for the generation now emerging into the mainstream, it seems particularly impossible. You can call the gifted young songwriter Jelani Aryeh “genre-bending” if you want, but you can only bend something so far before it breaks.
Musiccelebritypage.com

From Billie Eilish To Prince, We've Got All The Hot New Music Releases

There's a lot going on in the music industry this week! From a new Billie Eilish album to a reboot of Behind the Music. Sonia Isabelle is breaking it all down in the Hollywood Wrap. Grammy winner Billie Eilish has just released her second studio album Happier Than Ever. Ever...
Musicgrimygoods.com

Jelani Aryeh cultivates a space to feel connected on “I’ve Got Some Living To Do”

At 21-years-old, Filipino/African-American artist Jelani Aryeh‘s debut album, I’ve Got Some Living To Do, belies something of a promise in its title. “For a lot of kids my age,” Aryeh explained. “I see that we numb ourselves in order to carry on with our lives.” Perseverance is a valuable virtue but it’s just as important how you persevere. Aryeh’s new record provides a space for those listening to step back from their worlds — from whatever pain that might be forcing them into a state of numbness — to give them time to truly absorb and understand those moments.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Funk You ‘Moving Forward’ with New Album, Massive Tour

Funk You ‘Moving Forward’ with New Album, Massive Tour. Savannah’s funk ambassadors Funk You, the awesome nine-man collective, are gearing up for the release of their new album Moving Forward, and they hit the road tonight at Holla Yella Music Festival (August 7) for the first of 32 dates stretching into December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy