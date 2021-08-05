Kenny Stadelman, We’ve Got Your Back! at Red Star Live in Brandon
Kenny Stadelman, We’ve Got Your Back! at Red Star Live in Brandon. It was a simply magnificent day at Red Star Live in Brandon (Sunday, July 18) for the Tampa Bay edition of the Kenny Stadelman, We’ve Got Your Back! benefit (with a matching event in Jacksonville). The location was ideal, Tina and Adrian Praino were brilliant in their planning and execution of the event, many volunteers worked to make the day a treat, dozens upon dozens of musicians donated their time, hugs were in abundance, children scampered everywhere, and fabulous music was in the air. Most of all, Kenny and Kimmie Stadelman were there to greet and thank everyone for their participation.musicfestnews.com
