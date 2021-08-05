Black Sabbath Unveil Huge ‘Technical Ecstasy’ Box Set, New Mix by Steven Wilson
Black Sabbath have been cranking out the retrospective box sets lately and the latest album to get the treatment is 1976's Technical Ecstasy, which has now been remastered while Porcupine Tree visionary and prog icon Steven Wilson oversaw a brand new mix. The set also comes with a wealth of extras, such as live tracks, studio outtakes and alternate mixes, many of which are previously unreleased.103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0