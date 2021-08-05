Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

WSU spearheads effort to bring AI to ag

By Scott Jackson, Daily News staff writer
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

Washington State University will spearhead a new, federally fueled research institute leveraging artificial intelligence research to solve modern challenges in agriculture.

Called the AgAID Institute — short for Agricultural AI for Transforming Workforce and Decision Support — the project is essentially a consortium of research universities and private partners like IBM, funded by a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation

WSU professor Ananth Kalyanaraman, who is the lead principal investigator and director of the institute, said there are numerous challenges facing agriculture, but there are three major issues he expects the institute to address — water allocation, extreme weather events and workforce training.

With climate change-driven droughts wracking much of the western U.S., Kalyanaraman said creating a more complete understanding of water availability and how to most efficiently use what little there is has become a pressing matter. Similarly, he said extreme weather events like heat waves and unseasonable frost have become more frequent in recent years, and can present a major threat to crops. He said farmers and other users have developed solutions to these problems on an as needed basis, but the collaborative effort can use AI to help researchers and end users identify best practices that can be tailored to fit the conditions unique to a specific farm.

On the workforce side of things, Kalyanaraman said AI can be brought together with human farmworkers to properly perform complicated crop manipulation tasks like pruning and blossom thinning.

He said currently, there is a shortage of highly-skilled farm workers capable of competently performing such tasks but AI can be brought in to bridge that gap. He said a relatively low-skilled worker can be guided through these tasks by AI will not only do a better job, but will grow their skill level in an informed way.

“Machines, in other words, can be used as a conduit toward actually transferring knowledge from a high-skilled worker to a low-skilled worker, and we could actually bring up the skill level of low-skilled workers through the process,” he said. “That’s also a core aim of the labor.”

Kalyanaraman said the five-year project brings together three key groups — AI researchers, agricultural researchers and stakeholders, who are the consumers of the product.

He said the involvement of stakeholders, which includes groups like water irrigation districts, crop consultants and policy makers, helps researchers to design solutions that take into account challenges users face on the ground.

“Because the users of the system are in the loop as the tools are being developed, we automatically have the advantage of taking into account or incorporating practical constraints, which oftentimes elude AI researchers,” Kalyanaraman said. “We tend to operate in a lab setting and then when we put the technology into the field, something breaks and it never gets used, so that’s the thing that we want to really avoid.”

Kalyanaraman said in the past, researchers in AI and agriculture tended to collaborate on an as needed basis, but bringing together groups with multiple perspectives on agricultural issues will allow them to address a challenge more holistically. He said the use of AI provides a similar advantage — it will help researchers to survey many of these challenges and tease out common threads that emerge, allowing them to keep the “bigger picture” in mind and create more efficient solutions.

“Oftentimes, the challenges that arise in one particular use case are also reflected or manifested differently in another use case,” he said. “When we develop an algorithm that actually looks at this data, to process this data, it’s much more effective if we have that big picture, as opposed to trying to engineer solutions that are specific to one particular use case.”

Jackson can be reached at sjackson@dnews.com.

Comments / 0

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
539
Followers
95
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Research Universities#Research Institute#Spearhead#The Agaid Institute#Ibm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

New AI Institute Expands UC Merced’s Smart, Sustainable Agriculture Effort

A machine developed in Professor Reza Ehsani's lab improves almond harvests by reducing the amount of dust stirred up as the nuts are gathered from the ground. "Not only are we building the future in the heart of California, but we are doing it in a way that speaks to our commitment to innovation in research and education that uplifts our region and results in a new generation of leaders for the Valley." UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Study: U.S. Pork Industry Needs More Access to Foreign-Born Workforce

The U.S. pork industry has been noting the struggles many producers across the country are having when it comes to a shortage with labor. An updated study reflecting the current state of the labor market was released by Iowa State University economists, and it notes despite competitive wages, the U.S. pork industry continues to struggle with a labor shortage that will require access to more foreign-born workers to remain sustainable. This study underscores the urgent need for agriculture labor reform, a top priority for the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC).
Businessandnowuknow.com

Westfalia Fruit Appoints Raina Nelson as President of USA Operations; Alk Brand Comments

OXNARD, CA - The ANUK team was excited to learn this morning that industry luminary Raina Nelson has landed a new role. Recently named as Westfalia Fruit’s new President of USA Operations, Nelson will take up her role with the company at the end of August. She succeeds outgoing President, Art Bruno, who is retiring after six years at Westfalia Marketing USA.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Department of Energy Announces $15.1 Million for Integrated Computational and Data Infrastructure for Science Research

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $15.1 million for three collaborative research projects, at five universities, to advance the development of a flexible multi-tiered data and computational infrastructure to support a diverse collection of on-demand scientific data processing tasks and computationally intensive simulations. The projects will accelerate research in the fields of environmental and materials science and enhance simulation capabilities.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Washington Universities to Lead AI Teams in Ag, Engineering

The University of Washington and Washington State University will lead two new research institutes in developing artificial intelligence to solve complex problems in engineering and agriculture, using $40 million from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to an announcement last week, Washington State University will...
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

National Science Foundation awards $10M to alliance of Native American institutions, UC Berkeley, and UArizona to increase Indigenous participation in higher ed

Twenty-partner alliance to expand programing around food, energy, and water systems. BERKELEY, CA – August 5, 2021 – The UC Berkeley Blum Center for Developing Economies announced today that a wide range of academic programing around food, energy, and water systems (FEWS) designed by and for Native Americans and other underrepresented student groups will expand substantially as a result of a new $10 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Arizona, in collaboration with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and more than 20 additional partners.
theloadstar.com

As cargo attracts more focus, research begins on guidebook for airports

US airports are getting a hand to figure out cargo. The US Transportation Research Board, part of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, has hired airfreight consultancy Strategic Aviation Services International (SASI) to conduct an extensive research project. Modernising Air Cargo and Infrastructure at US Airports, managed by...
Educationedsurge.com

There’s a New Wave of AI Research Coming to Transform Education

Imagine a classroom where student teams are learning with a computer simulation, planning a scientific expedition to Mars. They might be challenged to think about the tools they need or the clothing and food they will bring. As the students make decisions about their voyage to the red planet, the...
AgricultureNewsbug.info

Krannert names first Innovation, Entrepreneurship Fellow

WEST LAFAYETTE — A professor who will connect Purdue University expertise with faculty and student startups has been named the Krannert School of Management's first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fellow. These fellows connect the research enterprise with the commercialization enterprise. Zhan Pang, the Lewis B. Cullman Rising Star Associate Professor of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

$34 Million Awarded to Advance Waste and Algae Bioenergy Technology Projects

11 University- and Industry-Led Projects will Develop Biomass Resources to Convert to Low-Carbon Fuel for Planes and Ships. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this week announced nearly $34 million in funding for 11 projects that will support high-impact research and development to improve and produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts. These biomass resources, otherwise known as feedstocks, can be produced by municipal solid waste (MSW) streams and algae and converted into low-carbon fuels that can significantly contribute to the decarbonization of transportation sectors that face barriers to electrification, like aviation and marine. By lowering the carbon footprint of the transportation sector, biofuels will play an important role in reaching the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Murray, KYPaducah Sun

MSU celebrates agritech initiative

Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recently celebrated a new agritech initiative with the potential to grow regional and state economic development providing hands-on learning and research opportunities for students, a Thursday release announced. Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the July 9 event at MSU’s West Farm,...
AgricultureGreenBiz

Biden promises a fairer food system — will he deliver?

Over decades, lax antitrust enforcement has exacerbated consolidation, which has left control of the vast majority of our food system in the hands of very few, increasingly powerful companies. The environment, local economies and public health all suffer as a result. Two very recent actions signal that the tides may...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

American Bakers Association Seeks RFS Rollback

U.S. bread and donut makers want the Biden administration to roll back biofuels targets, claiming the Renewable Fuel Standard could raise the cost of their products. The American Bakers Association confirmed to Reuters association leaders met with the Environmental Protection Agency last week, requesting reduced biofuel blending mandates. Of particular...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Public Good Achieved Through Agricultural Regulations Warrants Public Support

Many agricultural regulations are implemented as a safety mechanism to help provide some measure of protection to the environment. These efforts generally provide a public good to the community at large. However, farmers and ranchers are responsible for covering the cost of compliance with these types of regulations. Professor of Agribusiness at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Lynn Hamilton suggests that more public support is warranted in helping producers cover these costs.
CollegesZDNet

Intel, Dell bring "AI for Workforce" program to 18 community colleges

Intel on Tuesday announced that it's partnering with Dell Technologies to expand its AI for Workforce Program, which helps community colleges develop AI certificates, augment existing courses or launch full AI associate degree programs. With Dell providing technical and infrastructure expertise, the program will expand to 18 schools across 11 states.
TechnologyRoll Call Online

As banks push AI, worry about worsening inequality follows

Banks, consumer advocates and think tanks are weighing in to federal bank regulators about potential pitfalls in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in making loan decisions. In responses to regulators’ call for comments, many expressed interest in an increased use of AI and machine learning in the...
Washington StateColumbian

WSU will lead effort to apply artificial intelligence to farming

Washington State University will lead a new federally funded research institute to take the agriculture industry further into the future via artificial intelligence. The USDA-NIFA Institute for Agricultural AI for Transforming Workforce and Decision Support — also known as the AgAID Institute — will look at how AI can help tackle farming challenges related to climate change, weather, water supply and labor.
Lincoln, NEGrand Island Independent

Husker researcher part of effort to improve ag decision making

LINCOLN — The use of “digital twins,” virtual copies of physical objects and operations, is gaining steam across a wide range of industries. Updated constantly with real-time data, these virtual mirrors allow engineers to keep an eye on and predict traffic flow, retailers to optimize supply chains and railway operators to spot wear and tear on tracks. Researchers are even working toward digital twins of the human heart, which would let doctors diagnose, treat and monitor patients from afar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy