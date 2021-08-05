Cancel
Moscow, ID

Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The director of the soccer tournament that Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert shut down over COVID-19 concerns apologized to Lambert and city staff, officials and residents at the Moscow City Council meeting. Lambert halted the Ash Rattler Wood Bat Tournament and the Harvest Cup soccer tournament, both of which drew large crowds from across the region to Moscow. The tournaments together brought more than 100 baseball and soccer teams, coaches and parents to Moscow’s parks and playfields. … A small campus protest was staged to oppose the University of Idaho’s plan to hold in-person classes this fall as UI President Scott Green held a virtual town hall on the subject. More than 800 UI faculty and staff were in attendance on the Zoom call. Among the topics covered were precautions the administration will take to limit the spread of COVID-19. The precautions include mandatory testing for students and thermal monitoring systems placed in busy doorways on campus to check temperatures of those walking past.

