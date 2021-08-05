Cancel
2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Strong Demand Extends Waiting Time To A Year

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Toyota unveiled the new Land Cruiser only a couple of months ago and it already has a backlog of orders that will keep it busy for the next 12 months. Granted, the Japanese automaker had been accepting reservations prior to the LC300's debut, and it would appear many of them have been converted to actual orders. Japanese magazine Car Watch reports that placing an order today will require at least one year of patiently waiting to take delivery.

Toyota will end the Land Cruiser's 60-plus-year run in the United States after the 2021 model year. But there is a new 300-series model that will be sold in global markets, and it's lighter, more modern, and has new engine options (one of which is expected to power the new Tundra pickup). There's also a new GR Sport model that makes us even more sad that the new one isn't coming to our shores. At least it's looking likely that we will get a version of the new Land Cruiser in the U.S. as the next-generation Lexus LX, so if that's the case, this is what we expect from the new body-on-frame SUV.

