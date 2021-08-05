2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Strong Demand Extends Waiting Time To A Year

The Toyota Land Cruiser is absolutely incredible in its latest iteration, just as it has been for decades before. The new one was revealed last month and is so good that Dubai's police fleet now includes one, and that's some seriously special company. Demand is sure to be high, and a couple of days ago, Toyota announced plans to prevent resales of the new luxury off-roader (which includes buyers signing a no-resale pledge), citing the potential for foreign exchange laws to be violated when the vehicle is exported. These plans have now been more clearly elaborated on in a statement from the automaker, but no specific end date is given after which one may resell their 300 Series LC.