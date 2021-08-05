2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Strong Demand Extends Waiting Time To A Year
Toyota unveiled the new Land Cruiser only a couple of months ago and it already has a backlog of orders that will keep it busy for the next 12 months. Granted, the Japanese automaker had been accepting reservations prior to the LC300's debut, and it would appear many of them have been converted to actual orders. Japanese magazine Car Watch reports that placing an order today will require at least one year of patiently waiting to take delivery.www.motor1.com
