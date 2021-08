The Glamour Boys have confirmed the signings of Petersen, Hlanti, Nange, Ngcobo, Mabiliso, Dube & Sekgota, plus Thibedi returns from his Swallows loan. For any PSL team to be successful, they are going to have to overcome Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns meanwhile continue to bring in big names – they've recently signed Thabiso Kutumela; last season’s second-highest scorer, a player on the rise in the PSL and a striker who has become a regular for the Bafana Bafana side. Midway through last season they brought in Rushine De Reuck, probably the best South African-born defender aged 25 or under.