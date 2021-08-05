Cancel
Best internet service provider in San Francisco 2021

By Cynthia Bowman
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco is in a unique position when it comes to internet access. The city is investing $1.5 billion to build a fiber-optic network that provides all homes, apartments and businesses with high-speed 1 Gbps internet service. Once the plans are complete, San Francisco will be the country's largest city to own and operate its own fiber network — and its residents and visitors will be connected to one of the highest speed networks in the country, regardless of where they're located.

