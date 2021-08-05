Best internet service provider in San Francisco 2021

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has published a 4G LTE mobile coverage map that shows you what you can really expect from your wireless carrier. “This map shows where customers can expect to receive 4G LTE broadband service at a minimum user download speed of five megabits per second (5 Mbps) and a user upload speed of one megabit per second (1 Mbps) based on propagation modeling,” the FCC explains. “[It] includes separate layers for each carrier’s broadband and voice coverage. Voice coverage areas represent where customers should expect to make and receive mobile voice calls and send and receive texts over the 4G LTE network, without regard to throughput speed. 4G LTE data service meeting a 5/1 Mbps minimum speed may not be available in areas where only voice coverage is shown on the map.”