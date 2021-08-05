Cancel
Mental Health

Simone Biles 'keeping the door open' for Olympics return

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is "keeping the door open" when it comes to her Olympics future. The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

Simone Biles
#Mental Health Issues#Team Usa
Mental Health
Gymnastics
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
GymnasticsHelloGiggles

See the Sweet Moment Simone Biles Was Reunited With Her Parents After the Olympics

After bringing home a bronze medal for her balance beam routine (and a silver medal alongside her fellow Team USA gymnasts) at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles returned to Houston and was warmly welcomed home by her fellow Texans—including her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, and her dog Rambo. Biles took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her arrival at the Houston airport on August 5th, and our hearts are full.
Houston, TXmyfoxzone.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

There is still time to realize Olympic dreams

The hubby rarely watches television, but turns on the Olympics every evening after work. We’ve watched and celebrated Katie Ledecky’s gold medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle, Sunisa Lee’s gold in the women’s all-around artistic gymnastics and Jade Carey’s gold in the all-around women’s floor exercises. We’ve been awed by...

