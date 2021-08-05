Cancel
Premier League

Transfer news: Grealish could trigger Silva exit

By BBC Sport
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Grealish's imminent arrival at Manchester City could lead to the departure of Bernardo Silva, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on the 26-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: All the latest news as Manchester City prepare an opening bid for Jack Grealish, while Arsenal make an 'inquiry' for Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona are ready to hijack Tottenham's pursuit of Cristian Romero

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. The futures of England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are set to be major talking points throughout the window, with both heavily linked with moves to Manchester City.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jack Grealish’s future set to be decided? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Jack Grealish gives young fan his boots after Euro 2020 final. A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Ben White and Manchester City are set to complete £100m Jack Grealish signing next week, while Raphael Varane effectively announces his move to Man United

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. The futures of England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are set to be major talking points throughout the window, with both heavily linked with moves to Manchester City.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

MEN: Grealish transfer means City would drop interest in Harry Kane

Manchester City have had two main transfer targets this summer, despite their manager Pep Guardiola crying poverty a couple of weeks ago, and both of them command huge transfer fees: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. Tottenham fans are of course well aware of the mutual interest between Kane and City of completing a transfer this summer, as well as the amount of money it would take for Tottenham to countenance a transfer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Jack Grealish will complete his £100m move to Man City TODAY as Aston Villa star seals move to Premier League champions in British record transfer deal

Jack Grealish will complete his £100million move to Manchester City today. The Aston Villa captain is due in Manchester to sign his contract ahead of completing the British record transfer deal. Sportsmail revealed in March that City had become favourites to sign the exciting Villa midfielder and they have maintained...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Grealish to Man City deal close; Lukaku back to Chelsea

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man City and Aston Villa nearing an agreement to transfer Jack Grealish, Chelsea working toward bringing back Romelu Lukaku, and Arsenal seeking a Martin Odegaard replacement…. Man City inching toward $140-million Grealish transfer. Manchester City might not get both of Grealish and Harry Kane...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Football rumours: Will Bernardo Silva make way for Jack Grealish?

Portugal’s Bernardo Silva is set to depart Manchester City as Pep Guardiola moves closer to bolstering his midfield ranks with Jack Grealish, according to Mundo Deportivo. With Grealish’s big-money transfer from Aston Villa set to be completed in the coming days, the 26-year-old Silva is expected to ply his trade in Spain, where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on his signature.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Jack Grealish's Man City Squad Number Could Mean for Potential Harry Kane Transfer

The 25-year-old has selected the iconic number 10 shirt, which was worn previously by the likes of Robinho, Edin Džeko and Sergio Agüero in Manchester. Grealish has completed a British-record £100 million switch to the Premier League champions, which has also made him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jack Grealish: Why Manchester City £100m signing is everything Pep Guardiola wants in a player

One morning at Saebener Strasse during Pep Guardiola’s time at Bayern Munich, he was deep in conversation with Juanma Lillo, his long-time mentor, former manager at Dorados and now one of his assistants at Manchester City. Together, they were discussing what they try to spot when watching potential new signings.“Whenever we go to see a player I always look for what I see as a vital characteristic: that he’s not intimidated by his opponents,” Lillo said, as recounted by journalist Marti Perarnau in Pep Guardiola: The Evolution. To Lillo, that meant having the courage to receive, retain and use the...

