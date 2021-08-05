Transfer news: Grealish could trigger Silva exit

Jack Grealish gives young fan his boots after Euro 2020 final. A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.