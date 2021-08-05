Cancel
Southern Pines, NC

Man charged in Southern Pines shooting

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
3 days ago
 3 days ago
SOUTHERN PINES — A Pinehurst man is accused of shooting a man Tuesday in the Brookside Park Apartments, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Nijalon Capree Walker, 26, of Asheville Way, was arrested after officers responded at 5:49 p.m. to the reported shooting in the apartments in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue, a news release said.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
