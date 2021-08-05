Man charged in Southern Pines shooting

SOUTHERN PINES — A Pinehurst man is accused of shooting a man Tuesday in the Brookside Park Apartments, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Nijalon Capree Walker, 26, of Asheville Way, was arrested after officers responded at 5:49 p.m. to the reported shooting in the apartments in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue, a news release said.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.