Sanford, NC

Sanford City Council approves new developments

By Jasmine Gallup
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago
The Sanford City Council unanimously approved rezoning requests for two new neighborhoods Tuesday after developers reached a compromise with nearby residents.

The first development spans 143 acres of land along Commercial Drive and N.C. 87, and would be home to a mix of townhouses and single-family homes. About 13 acres would also be reserved for commercial development such as retail stores, repair shops, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies or restaurants. Developer Mark Lyczowski said previously the neighborhood is meant to be a “front door” to a community to the south called Laurel Oaks.

