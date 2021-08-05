Cancel
Sports

Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto. In the incident https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210804/k10013181441000.html on Wednesday, Takashi...

