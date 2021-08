The future of La Liga has finally seen some sense of security after the top Spanish league received a major influx of cash in a deal with CVC Capital Partners. The deal is reportedly for €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion) wherein La Liga will be creating a new business that CVC will have a 10% stake in and 90% of the deal will be going to La Liga clubs as they try to find summer transfer signings as the window winds down.