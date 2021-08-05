Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

SLOAN | Denver council deems accuracy dehumanizing

By Kelly Sloan
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver City Council this week unanimously approved a proposal to do away with the term “illegal alien” in the city charter, replacing it with the more ambiguous and clumsier, but politically acceptable, “worker without authorization.” The state did the same thing with a bill last session making the identical replacement in public service contracts. At the national level, the Biden administration has directed the relevant federal agencies to ditch “illegal alien” in favor of the somewhat oxymoronic “undocumented citizen”.

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
John Keats
Person
Jane Austen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloan#Intellectual Disabilities#Sloan#The Denver City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Homeless lose voice if at-large council seats removed

One group sure to miss being represented if Denver’s two at-large City Council seats are removed will be people without an address. People experiencing homelessness often are represented by at-large council members. At-large council members represent all residents of a city and are elected “at-large” by the entire electorate. The other council members are elected by their districts.
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP | Coverage of the Denver City Council this week

This week the Denver City Council's finance committee voted 4-3 to split Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $450 million bond package into five ballot measures, designated La Alma Lincoln Park as Denver's second historic cultural district, and approved measures to change the appointment of the independent monitor. But that's not all....
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver ending temporary Shared Streets program, considering permanent options

Denver is set to end its temporary Shared Streets program this month as the city begins a lengthy process for considering permanent alternatives, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said Thursday. The program was launched in April 2020 to give residents more space for outdoor recreation while social distancing during...
Public Safetydenvergazette.com

City Council committee approves voter measures to change appointment of Denver's law enforcement watchdog

A Denver City Council committee has taken a step toward giving voters a say in who appoints the head of the agency responsible for policing Denver’s police. On Wednesday the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee approved a pair of bills outlining a handful of city charter and code changes related to Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor.
Politicsrockydailynews.com

Denver City Council Will Consider Inclusionary Zoning Proposal

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Serving a city that has become increasingly less affordable over the past decade, Denver City Council members are now considering market-based fixes to the affordability crisis. “I think that we should move quickly with this. We...
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Denver Launching Process for City Council Redistricting

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. In anticipation of the release of 2020 U.S. Census numbers, the City of Denver has launched the process that will redraw Denver City Council districts across the city. “We want to, as best as possible, keep...
Politicsdenvergazette.com

Denver City Council takes first vote on cultural district

The Denver City Council approved the first votes of several ordinances Monday, including designating a new historic cultural district, prohibiting discrimination based on protective hairstyles and removing “illegal alien” from city law. All three ordinances were passed unanimously without comment. They will each need to pass another full council vote...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Longtime Spokane City Attorney Jim Sloane remembered as ‘outstanding person’

It was born as all good ideas are: over a lunch of tacos and tostadas. Organizers of the Spokane Grand Prix, a race that brought professional sports car racing to city streets, recalled then-City Attorney James Sloane pitching the idea during a meal at Casa Blanca restaurant in 1986, according to a Spokesman-Review article published the following year.
Politicscoloradopolitics.com

Don't dilute Colorado Latinos' political clout

When Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission released preliminary legislative maps last month, they made two glaring errors: failing to respect the varying needs of Latino communities across the state, and diluting our voting power by creating new maps that reduce the current number of districts where Latinos are able to make a difference with their votes.
Clifton, NYNews 12

Tensions flare at Clifton City Council meeting regarding mural deemed ‘too political’

A mural recently painted in Clifton has become the center of controversy after a portion of it was covered up, being deemed “too political.”. The mural was the topic at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. The artists, 19-year-old May Yuasa was expected to be given a chance to speak about the mural and find out why city officials had it painted over. But instead, Yuasa was not allowed to speak, and was instead questioned about how the mural came to be.
Colorado Statecoloradopolitics.com

Biden announces first openly LGBTQ federal judge nominee for Colorado

Charlotte Sweeney is President Joe Biden's intended nominee for an upcoming vacancy on Colorado's federal trial court, and would be the first openly LGBTQ federal judge in the state if confirmed. The White House also indicated in its Thursday announcement that Sweeney would be the first openly gay woman to...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy