SLOAN | Denver council deems accuracy dehumanizing

A mural recently painted in Clifton has become the center of controversy after a portion of it was covered up, being deemed “too political.”. The mural was the topic at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. The artists, 19-year-old May Yuasa was expected to be given a chance to speak about the mural and find out why city officials had it painted over. But instead, Yuasa was not allowed to speak, and was instead questioned about how the mural came to be.