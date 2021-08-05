SLOAN | Denver council deems accuracy dehumanizing
The Denver City Council this week unanimously approved a proposal to do away with the term “illegal alien” in the city charter, replacing it with the more ambiguous and clumsier, but politically acceptable, “worker without authorization.” The state did the same thing with a bill last session making the identical replacement in public service contracts. At the national level, the Biden administration has directed the relevant federal agencies to ditch “illegal alien” in favor of the somewhat oxymoronic “undocumented citizen”.www.coloradopolitics.com
Comments / 0