The Olympics are playing out in Tokyo right now, but it’s time for a little contest right here at NMA as well, as we revisit the staff’s predictions for the 2020-21 season. Much has happened in the last year. I am almost sure none of the NMA staff predicted that Chelsea would sack of Frank Lampard, or how Liverpool would be a shadow of their old selves for much of the season (only editor Jeff left them out of his top-four picks, and he was right until nearly the end of the season).