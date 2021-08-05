Nike Covers the Air Force 1 Shadow In Pastel Pink and Purple Hues

Perfect for the summer, Nike will be adding a Triple White makeover to their Nike Air Max Plus Premium which will arrive exclusivley for the ladies. Nike’s summer lineup has been great so far and we’re halfway through the season. With their Air Max collection leading the pack, this rendition continues the theme we’ve seen all summer long, a classic offering that will be hard to pass up. Featuring a mix of mesh and leather across the upper, mesh is used on the base while a tonal cage wraps around the sneaker as white leather overlays shine on the mudguard. Along with tonal branding, a white rubber midsole is placed at the bottoms that showcase clear Air Max bubbles while a black rubber outsole is placed underneath to finish off the design.