Nike Covers the Air Force 1 Shadow In Pastel Pink and Purple Hues

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike has given the Air Force 1 Shadow another summer-ready makeover. The revamped version of the classic silhouette now comes in shades of pastel hues and vibrant hits. The Swooshes and overlays are dressed in “Pure Violet” and “Pink Oxford/Pale Coral,” while the upper sports a subtle cream “Cashmere” tone. Elsewhere, the yellow tongue tabs with a hint of green are complemented with pastel purple Nike Air branding. Rounding out the design are the exaggerated midsoles, which sport the same cream shade as the upper for a tonal look.

