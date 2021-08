It settled around the level of 1.1872 at the time of writing the analysis, which is a very boring performance for forex investors. The reason for this performance is the preference of investors and markets until the announcement of numbers US jobs on Friday to clarify the performance of the most important elements moving the policy of the US Federal Reserve, the labor market, along with inflation levels. The improvement in numbers will be positive for the dollar, as expectations of the imminent date of the US central bank's policy tightening will increase.