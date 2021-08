Bank of England keeps monetary policy unchanged, with limited impact on GBP. EUR/GBP heads for the lowest close since April. The pound continues to be unable to make a clear break under 0.8500. If materialized, a test of the year-to-date low at 0.8471 seems likely. The negative bias remains intact. Any bounce under the 20-day moving average at 0.8545 should be seen as corrective.