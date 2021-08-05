Rolls Royce (RR Stock) gets a lift from surprise H1 profit

It’s been an uneventful three months for the Rolls Royce share price, which given some of the moves in recent years is probably a good thing. Nonetheless the pandemic has had a chilling effect on the company’s prospects, given how closely aligned its fortunes are to civil aviation. In May, management was at pains to focus on a specific narrative, that things can only get better, choosing to focus on a more positive outlook, and judging by today’s H1 update there has been some improvement, pushing the share price to a one month high.