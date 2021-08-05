Cancel
USC student turns knitting hobby into nonprofit that crafts caps for premature babies

By Grayson Schmidt
USC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kathryn Huang tried her hand at knitting for the first time, she admits that it didn’t quite go as planned. But it would also be hard to call it a “mistake.”. What began as a few hats that were too small for an average child’s head led to the creation of Madhatter Knits, a nonprofit operating in multiple states and several other countries whose mission is knitting and crocheting hats for premature babies in the neonatal ICU.

