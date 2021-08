The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell rather hard during the trading session on Monday as we have gotten less-than-enthusiastic PMI figures from China. This has people worried about future demand, but whether or not that sticks is a completely different scenario. After all, we have seen this game before and it is worth noting that the PMI figures out of China were 50.4, which means that we are still seeing expansion in that part of the world. If that is going to be the case, then the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil is still in play. In other words, I think we will probably see some type of reaction to the upside in this market, as the reaction may have been a bit overdone.