Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EUR/USD remains confined in a tight range below 1.1850 ahead of US data

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD remains in bearish consolidation amid firmer US dollar. Hawkish comments from Fed’s Clarida boosts yields, DXY. Growing covid woes in EU, mixed German Factory data cap EUR’s upside. EUR/USD is extending its downside consolidation mode into the European session, as the dollar holds onto Wednesday’s rebound ahead of a...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Us Dollar#Usd#Eur Usd#Fed#Dxy#Covid#German Factory#Us Adp#The Bank Of England#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

GBP/USD Is Neutral-To-Bullish, Sellers Await Around 1.4000

BOE kept its monetary policy unchanged, hinted at “modest” tightening. Policymakers foresee temporary higher inflation up to 4% YoY. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish, sellers await around 1.4000. The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.3900 level, currently trading at around 1.3930, the pound was little moved by the Bank of England that announced...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead

Few signs are emerging yet that the Eurozone economy is slowing yet the European Central Bank seems determined to maintain its current dovish stance. This suggests, at least from a Euro perspective, that EUR/USD will be relatively stable in the week ahead and that range trading could be more productive than directional trades.
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Post-RBA Recovery Remains Intact Ahead of US NFP Report

AUD/USD extends the advance following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision to mark the first three-day rally since June, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week.
Marketskitco.com

Both gold and silver sustained major technical chart damage in trading today

Immediately following the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s nonfarm payroll jobs report, we saw both gold and silver sell off sharply. Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength

Gold broke out of its consolidation channel on Friday. Impressive July jobs report from the US opens the door for asset tapering. Additional losses toward $1,750 are likely as near-term technical outlook turns bearish. The XAU/USD pair started the week under modest selling pressure but struggled to gather bearish momentum...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US payrolls deliver the goods

Nonfarm Payrolls beat forecast, with prior revisions add 1.062 million jobs. Services PMI boosts USD/JPY on Wednesday after dismal ADP. Federal Reserve members begins rhetorical preparation for tapering. USD/JPY responds with sharp gains beginning on Wednesday. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts failure USD/JPY at 110.50. American job creation accelerated in July...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops toward 0.7350 on NFP-inspired USD strength

AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday. US Dollar Index is pushing higher toward 93.00. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose more than expected in July. After spending the majority of the day moving sideways a little below 0.7400, the AUD/USD pair turned south and was last seen losing 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.7357.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Tapering looms in the US, dollar to keep strengthening

Upbeat US employment-related data fueled speculation about a tighter US monetary policy. European macroeconomic figures indicate tepid economic progress in the Union. EUR/USD is technically bearish and poised to break below 1.1700. The EUR/USD pair trades below the 1.1800 level, ending the week in the red. Since the latter started,...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Aug. 2 – 6

The major currencies were mixed, but it looks like the Kiwi was the top currency this week, likely on positive leaning risk sentiment and continued speculation of a rate hike coming after a positive New Zealand jobs report. Notable News & Economic Updates:. Intermarket Weekly Recap. It was a mixed...
MarketsFXStreet.com

The tapering clock is ticking: Fed gives gold some time

The Fed acknowledged the economy’s progress, but it’s still not “substantial progress.” In short, Powell merely slowed the hand of the tapering clock. Last week (July 28, 2021), the FOMC published its newest statement on monetary policy. The publication was barely altered. The Fed noted that the US economy has continued to strengthen, although the sectors most heavily hit by the pandemic haven’t fully recovered yet. According to the FOMC members, the economy continues to depend on the course of the coronavirus, but not “significantly” anymore. So, the Fed acknowledged that the American economy has strengthened (even with the recent worries about delta variant) and that we are returning to post-epidemic normalcy. Theoretically, it’s bad news for gold, but this is something we all know, so the practical impact should be minimal.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Why Sterling is set to break higher after weathering negative factors

GBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD. US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar. Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900. The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues. NFP numbers came in above expectations and triggered a sell-off in Treasuries. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD

US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar. Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900. The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pressure on the aussie continues

An optimistic Reserve Bank of Australia fell short of supporting the AUD. The Federal Reserve is preparing to taper but would not say it. AUD/USD under strong selling pressure and set to reach fresh 2021 lows. The AUD/USD pair is little changed for a second consecutive week, trading around the...
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
StocksFXStreet.com

Goldilocks returns as US jobs report lifts yields, stocks and the US dollar

European stocks have finished the week with more record highs for the FTSE250 and the Stoxx600, with financials leading the gainers as a result of this afternoon’s decent US jobs report, which has helped to drive a rise in yields, in turn lifting the likes of Lloyds and Barclays higher, while NatWest Group shares hit their best levels this year, and their best levels since February 2020.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.72% from last week. EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 64.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.80 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. The number of traders net-long is 12.97% higher than yesterday and 25.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.73% lower than yesterday and 23.72% lower from last week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy