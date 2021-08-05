Yavapai College Names Michael Tenette Assistant Director of Athletics
Yavapai College has named Michael Tenette as Assistant Director of Athletics. Tenette brings extensive athletic managerial experience to the YC Athletic Department. He has spent the last 14 years building successful championship programs throughout the greater Sacramento area in Northern California. He has served as Founder and President for highly effective AAU basketball and sports camp programs, as well as the Head Coach for various high school basketball and football contenders.prescottenews.com
