Phoenix, AZ

Retail Absorption in First Half of 2021 Doubles Total Posted for Entire 2020 Year and Best Since 2018

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 3 days ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The Greater Phoenix retail real estate market is rebounding with the first half posting positive net absorption that totaled more than twice the amount absorbed in all of 2020 and marking the best six-month period since 2018. Vacancy rates are decreasing in the retail sector and investment sales are improving as well, according to Colliers in Arizona.

realestatedaily-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Real Estate#Absorption#Market Improves#Absorpton#Nordstrom#Sportsman Warehouse#Extraspace Storage#Safeway#Eos Fitness#Fry S Marketplace#Camelback Colonnade
