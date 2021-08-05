Retail Absorption in First Half of 2021 Doubles Total Posted for Entire 2020 Year and Best Since 2018
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The Greater Phoenix retail real estate market is rebounding with the first half posting positive net absorption that totaled more than twice the amount absorbed in all of 2020 and marking the best six-month period since 2018. Vacancy rates are decreasing in the retail sector and investment sales are improving as well, according to Colliers in Arizona.realestatedaily-news.com
Comments / 0