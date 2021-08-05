Cancel
Maine State

Former Maine Sheriff Turned Comedian, Juston McKinney, in Biddeford Next Week

By Lori Voornas
 3 days ago
This is Juston's first Maine performance since the pandemic shut everything down. Juston will be at City Theater in Biddeford on August 14th. Some tickets are still available. If you don't know Juston McKinney, you need to. Juston grew up in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and at a young age made the big trip north to Kittery, Maine. He spent 7 years as a York County Deputy Sheriff until he hung up his badge and picked up a microphone and started doing comedy!

