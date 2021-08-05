Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

US wants Pakistan to keep border open for Afghan refugees

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 5 (ANI): Amid a surge in violence by Taliban in Afghanistan post US drawdown, the influx of Afghan refugees has increased at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Considering the situation, the US wants Pakistan to keep its borders with Afghanistan open for Afghan refugees, reported Dawn. "So, in a...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Ani#Taliban#Unhcr#Pakistani#Siv#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

US embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave immediately

The U.S. embassy in Kabul told Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately in response to an increase in violence, and to not "rely on U.S. government flights" in the process. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...
Foreign PolicyBrookings Institution

An uneasy limbo for US-Pakistan relations amidst the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Six months into the Biden administration, amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and increasing violence on the ground there, the U.S.-Pakistan relationship stands in uneasy limbo. Pakistan has indicated repeatedly that it wants the relationship to be defined more broadly than with regard to Afghanistan — especially based on “geo-economics,” its favored current catch-all for trade, investment, and connectivity — and has insisted that it doesn’t want failures in Afghanistan to be blamed on Pakistan. At the same time the U.S. has made it clear that it expects Pakistan to “do more” on Afghanistan in terms of pushing the Taliban toward a peace agreement with the Afghan government. Pakistan responds that it has exhausted its leverage over the Taliban. The result is a relationship with the Biden administration that has been defined by Pakistan’s western neighbor, as has been the case for U.S.-Pakistan relations for much of the last 40 years. And the situation in Afghanistan may define the future of the relationship as well.
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Shuts Key Afghan Border Crossing with Pakistan Until Demands Are Met

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents closed a major crossing point Friday for travel and trade with Pakistan, demanding the neighboring country end the alleged mistreatment of Afghan travelers and ease other restrictions. The abrupt closure of the busy Spin Boldak crossing into the southwestern Pakistani town of Chaman has stranded...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US dependence on Pakistan against Taliban is nightmare

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): The US dependence on Pakistan to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is a gamble pitting hope against history. Michael Hirsh writing in Foreign Policy said that the US banking on Pakistan to broker successful peace talks with the Taliban is not likely to happen.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

First resettled Afghan refugees and families arrive in Canada

OTTAWA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The first group of Afghan interpreters, embassy staff and families that Canada is resettling amid threats of Taliban reprisals have arrived, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Thursday. Many Afghans who worked with Canada and other NATO countries fear Taliban violence as U.S. forces depart....
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Turkey cannot bank upon Pakistan in Afghanistan

Ankara [Turkey], August 5 (ANI): Turkey is likely to tap Pakistan as it has the most leverage over the Taliban after the terrorist group responded ferociously over Ankara's decision to guard Kabul International Airport. Erik Khzmalyan, writing in Asia Times said that Turkey's move to secure the Kabul Airport is...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Just like the military, civilian organizations should not leave Afghan allies behind

Last week, the first few hundred Afghan citizens landed safely in Fort Lee, Virginia, under “Operation Allies Refuge,” an effort to bring to the United States thousands of Afghan nationals who worked side-by-side with the Department of Defense over the past two decades. To their credit, the U.S. military pressed hard to bring endangered Afghan colleagues to safety, living up to the Marine creed to leave no man (or woman) behind.
Worlddallassun.com

Afghanistan ready to provide UN evidence against Pakistan

New York [US], August 6 (ANI): Afghanistan is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday. "Should members of the Security Council...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Afghans in India anxious about relatives in war-torn nation

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Thousands of Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers in India are living in fear and uncertainty as the Taliban intensify their attacks on Afghan security forces and capture more territory in the war-torn country. Since the foreign troops started leaving Afghanistan, the Taliban had been extensively...
ImmigrationVoice of America

New US Refugee Program for Afghans Prompts Fears of Brain Drain

WASHINGTON / KABUL - Afghans who worked with U.S.-funded programs and projects in Afghanistan welcome a new program offering them relocation opportunities, but some analysts worry the program will accelerate the “brain drain” of young and educated Afghans from their country. The U.S. Department of State on Monday announced a...
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

U.S. to allow thousands of Afghan allies, families special visa to escape Taliban retribution

The Biden administration expanded a program helping Afghan allies leave the country as Taliban violence increases, the State Department said Monday. The program was expanded to a “Priority 2” designation allowing “many thousands of” Afghan allies and their family members at risk of Taliban retribution a chance to permanently resettle in the U.S., according to the State Department. The program was previously open to allies with Special Immigrant Visas and the designation opens the opportunity to Afghans who aren’t eligible for the visa because of employment or time-in-service requirements.
Foreign Policykfgo.com

Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Taliban cannot be trusted to keep their promise to China not to harbour Islamist militants seeking separatism in its Xinjiang region, Afghanistan’s ambassador to China told Reuters, a week after China hosted Taliban officials. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and a surge in fighting...
Immigrationinsideedition.com

Several Hundred Afghan Refugees Found Packed in Truck at Turkey-Iran Border

This week, border authorities in Turkey made a startling discovery when a large truck crossing over from Iran was caught carrying some 300 people. Men, women, and children were found packed in an incredibly tight space. According to Turkish sources, most of the people were refugees from Afghanistan. Afghanistan has...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

We must rescue female freedom fighters in Afghanistan

I wrote recently about an Afghan human rights activist who ran shelters for abused women but was forced by Taliban advances to flee her home. She is now in hiding in Kabul. She won kudos from top U.S. officials for her work, including a major prize from the U.S. State Department, back in the days when administrations from both parties touted Afghan women's gains as proof of U.S. success. But once President Joe Biden announced the final U.S. exit date from Afghanistan (now set for Aug. 31), activist women have become Taliban targets.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

Biden administration to open door to more Afghans to relocate to U.S. over Taliban danger

The Biden administration plans to allow more Afghans to relocate to the U.S. as refugees because of the growing threat of Taliban violence, the State Department said Monday. The administration said it will launch a program that would permit thousands of Afghans to resettle to U.S. soil, including those who worked for U.S.-funded organizations, as well as U.S.-based media outlets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy