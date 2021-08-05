Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Head Upta Camp in Latest Video

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads. Troy and Mark were upta camp. Mainers call them camps, although technically a camp is a tent. You can call them cottages or lakehouses, but that pretty much tells us the exact amount of money you make and that you aren't from Maine.

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Camp#Alcohol#The Boys#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Maine StateWMTW

Seeds of Peace camp welcomes only Maine students

OTISFIELD, Maine — The second session of the summer is underway at Seeds of Peace Camp in Otisfield. Due to the pandemic, the camp is not able to welcome the normal international campers from areas of conflict. For the first time, this session is all students from Maine. The camp...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine farms welcome visitors to learn about farming

GRAY, Maine — More than 100 farms took part in the 32nd Maine Open Farm Day on Sunday, welcoming visitors to see how produce is made. There are about 8,000 farms in Maine helping add more than $800 million to the state economy. The farms produce everything from fruits and vegetables to milk and meat.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

In Maine and elsewhere, camping businesses are already booked for fall

While Mainers and Maine park officials have seen a surge in recreational camping during the pandemic, a new survey predicts the growth won't be letting up anytime soon. A recent survey of 2,100 campgrounds and recreational-vehicle parks nationwide found that 62% of locations predict reservations in late summer and early fall will be at least one-fifth more than the level in the same period last year. The survey by website CampgroundViews.com also found 23% of locations expect bookings to be up more than 50%.
Brewer, MEfoxbangor.com

Brewer welcomes Messology Maine

BREWER – The grand opening for Messology Maine was held Thursday morning. The new business is located at the end of the Brewer Shopping Plaza and offers a safe place for kids to enjoy the freedom of making a mess. The owners said “organized chaos” might be a strong claim...
AgriculturePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Group Buys Billboards Promoting ‘Whale-Safe Lobsters’

A group calling themselves Mainers Guarding Right Whales has paid for two billboards that will be displayed in Massachusetts asking those driving on U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95 if the lobster that they consume is "whale safe." Although former President Donald Trump did not know what a North Atlantic...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Q97.9

Wondering Where Your Favorite Food Truck Will Be in Portland, Maine? There’s an App For That

Ever since food trucks were allowed in Portland about 10 years ago, their numbers have grown by leaps and bounds. HowWeDoPortland.com lists 38 food trucks that roam around the Greater Portland area. Food trucks are great, but unlike your favorite restaurant, food trucks have wheels that can take them anywhere in Portland. So how do you know where they will be? App designer Justin Velgos to the rescue!
Falmouth, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Mystery Machine Spotted in Falmouth Maine, But Scooby Doo Missing

It's not every day you see the Mystery Machine roll up in your neighborhood Walmart. If you aren't familiar with the Mystery Machine, well...your childhood was missing the best detective dog ever: Scooby-Doo. According to Google:. The Mystery Machine is the official vehicle of the crime-fighting gang that makes up...
Falmouth, MEPosted by
Q97.9

You Can Find Out How Busy Hannaford Supermarket is Before You Go

Technology amazes me just as much as it freaks me out. I was in the Falmouth area on Monday trying to catch a train. Not to ride it, but to take video of it. I'm a railfan and over my vacation, I spent time going to get photos and video of trains and I knew of a great spot to see The Amtrak Downeaster zoom by on the way to Brunswick, but I needed to figure out how to get there, so I, of course, looked it up on Google Maps.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Best Regional Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania

A local favorite has been named as the best regional fast food chain in Pennsylvania. The convenience store and gas station company initially began operations in Pennsylvania and has since expanded to New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Wawa holds the title of the largest convenience store...
Wrightsville Beach, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Boys Choir prepares for summer camp 2021

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boys Choir will hold its first major event since the pandemic shut down last year. It’s the annual week-long summer camp experience for boys age 7 to natural voice change. The camp runs Aug 2 – 5 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 209...
PoliticsPosted by
Q97.9

If You Have a 603 Area Code, How You Make a Local Call is Going to Change Soon

There are some big changes coming to how people dial a phone number with a New Hampshire 603 area code this fall and the change is for a good reason. The way we dial local calls has changed over the past 50 years. Until the mid-80s, you only had to dial the last four numbers of a phone number if it had the same first three numbers as you did. I remember when the change to seven-digit dialing happened, it took some getting used to when you were calling someone in the same town as you lived in. This fall you'll, when making local calls, you'll need to dial all ten numbers including the area code if your phone number has a 603 area code.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine is Running Out of 207 Phone Numbers But Does it Really Matter?

There are 12 states in the United States that have only one area code and Maine is one of them. It's no surprise that these 12 states have the smallest populations in the country. This never used to be a problem in the days when each home had only one phone number and businesses didn't have direct lines to dozens of staff members.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Man Pens Handwritten Note To Maine News Anchor Asking Her To Date His Grandson

It's almost a certainty that you've got at least one friend in your life that is sick and tired of dating. Whether it be friends of a friend, dating apps or sites or just that old college flame who came back again, the struggle can be real. So when you're single and looking to avoid all of those options, what is there left to do? Perhaps ask your grandfather to pen a letter to the news anchor you find attractive and see if you gain any traction? Sounds crazy but it happened.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Drive-In Laser Show Coming to Maine Is Perfect for a Family-Friendly Night Out

Good tunes, cool light show. Sounds like a fun night to me!. Looking for something different to do on a weekend summer night? The amazing Drive-In Laser Light Show by Cabin Fever is coming to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Stuff your friends or family into the car, and listen to some of the best current hit music, and classic rock tunes, that are all choreographed with cutting edge special effects, high-powered laser lights, and two large 40-foot screens.
Vail, COhospitalitynet.org

The Hythe, A Luxury Collection Resort, Vail Set To Debut Winter 2021

The Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail - a brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains - is set to debut this winter 2021. Located in the bustling Lionshead Village, perfectly situated at the base of Vail Mountain, The Hythe is poised to bring a new level of sophisticated vibrancy to the destination, imbuing guests with a sense of celebration and adventure year-around. Currently completing the final phase of a $40 million renovation, guests of The Hythe will enjoy elevated interiors to include a vivacious and welcoming arrival and lobby experience, four brand-new food & beverage concepts, exclusive mountain-forward excursions, and much more. The Hythe proudly joins The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International's luxury brands, and will serve as a gateway to Vail's most exciting and desirable experiences, from world-class skiing and hiking to unforgettable culinary and wellness offerings.
Sun Prairie, WImadison

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $342,500

This beautifully customized Veridian Home was built in 2016 & has a flexible, thoughtful floorplan. As you enter this gorgeousl home you are greeted w/ 9' ceilings, abundant natural light thru oversized windows, an open concept kitchen, & living area w/ a large side yard. Auburn Ridge cabinetry in a gorgeous dusk maple provides a generous amount of storage & accents the rich, cool brown wood laminate that highlights the main level. Upstairs 3 bedrooms present opportunities for relaxation, work & play. The primary bedroom features the convenience of an ensuite bathroom & spacious walk-in closet w/ a window, allowing a streamlined day-to-day. Smith’s Crossing offers a variety of community amenities such as a park &walking/biking trails, while being the ideal segway between the E & W sides.

Comments / 0

Community Policy